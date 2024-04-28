Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,130,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 67,527,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,211,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $117.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

