Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

CALT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.