Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Grows By 133.3%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.