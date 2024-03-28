iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,737. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

