iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,578,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.