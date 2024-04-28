DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.