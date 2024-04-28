Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Snap stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

