Short Interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Expands By 168.0%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the March 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iCoreConnect Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICCT stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. iCoreConnect has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in iCoreConnect in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iCoreConnect in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iCoreConnect by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

