Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCNWF opened at 0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.15. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 1.86.

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

