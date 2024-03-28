iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $164.16. 1,132,831 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

