KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the February 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 14,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

