LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.26. 78,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.