Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.65

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 87792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

