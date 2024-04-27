Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $213,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 471,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

