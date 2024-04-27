Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 182 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMF opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

