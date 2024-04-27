Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 33,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 91,470.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $245.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.