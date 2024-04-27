Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.