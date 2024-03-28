MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.
MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.69.
Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.