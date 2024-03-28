MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.69.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.23. 376,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,021. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.59.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

