Nano Reaches Market Cap of $220.88 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $220.88 million and $4.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

