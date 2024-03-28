OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.07 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $152.07 million and $20.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00076743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

