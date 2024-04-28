Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,953 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

