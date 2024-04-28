Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 10%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.52. 54,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 100,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

