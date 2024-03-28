PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.36

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

