Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

