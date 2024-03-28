Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

RYHTY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $30.51.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.