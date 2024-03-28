Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
RYHTY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $30.51.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
