Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) Short Interest Down 92.4% in March

Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 29th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Next.e.GO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Next.e.GO stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Next.e.GO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Next.e.GO Stock Performance

Shares of EGOX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 11,562,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,049. Next.e.GO has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Next.e.GO

Next.e.GO B.V. manufactures and markets electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. It engages in the production of its e.GO Life platform, driving the development of additional models and offering value-adding features to the customers, including the battery swap. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Aachen, Germany.

