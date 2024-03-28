i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
i3 Energy Trading Up 7.4 %
OTCMKTS ITEEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
i3 Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.