i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

i3 Energy Trading Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS ITEEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

