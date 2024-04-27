Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,359 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,033,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 328,300 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after buying an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 314,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 215,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.79 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

