Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 30,652 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.56 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

