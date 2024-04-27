Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,797 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.