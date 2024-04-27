Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,656 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

