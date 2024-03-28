Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Grows By 67.9%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 80.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volcon by 54.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Volcon by 31.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Volcon by 34.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

Shares of VLCN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Volcon has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $378.00.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

