Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,040,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.61. 136,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $465.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

