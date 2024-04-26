Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,766. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

