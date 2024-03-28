Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.35. 520,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,837. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

