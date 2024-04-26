Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.51 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. 494,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,121. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.