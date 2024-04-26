Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,543. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.