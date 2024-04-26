Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.76. 85,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

