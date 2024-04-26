Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 335,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $15.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. 28,115,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,267,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

