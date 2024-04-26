fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

fuboTV Stock Performance

FUBO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,651. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in fuboTV by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

