Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,183. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

