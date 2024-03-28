Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24,627.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

