Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.