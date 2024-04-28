Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.550-4.050 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

