SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

