Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.940-4.100 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
