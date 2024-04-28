Paramount Global (PARAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 22.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.59. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

About Paramount Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.