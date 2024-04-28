Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $43.07

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after acquiring an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

