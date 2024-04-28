Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 192.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Adyen has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.69.
Adyen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.