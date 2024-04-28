Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 192.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Adyen has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

