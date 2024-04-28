Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $42.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 738,594 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 564,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

